Bill passes to raise NJ gas tax 2 cents and add fee on EVs to fund roads, NJ Transit

The bill to renew the state Transportation Trust Fund is now awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy's signature after it cleared both legislative chambers Monday.

The back-to-back votes come just two weeks after the bill was introduced. It includes an annual 2-cent rise in the gas tax and a new registration fee for zero-emission vehicles to help fund state road projects and NJ Transit's capital needs.

The legislation was hurried through committees without amendments despite some concerns from Democrats and outcry from Republicans that no effort was made to seek bipartisan support.

Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, D-Bergen, a sponsor of one of the bills and chairman of the transportation committee, said on the floor Monday that it was critical to pass the bill, which reauthorizes the fund for five years and increases potential borrowing to more than $15 billion, up from about $12 billion.

"Without such renewal, ongoing projects will languish, costs will skyrocket, reminiscent of the hardships endured during previous shutdowns that some of you may have been here to face," Calabrese said, referring to when the TTF expired in 2016 and capital projects around the state stopped for four months while then-Gov. Chris Christie and the Legislature worked out a deal to reauthorize the fund.

There was, however, some bipartisan opposition to the bill Monday, with three Democratic senators and five Democratic Assembly members representing districts in Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties voting against it.

Sen. John Burzichelli, D-Gloucester, voted in favor of the bill during last week's budget committee hearing but warned there would be "ongoing work past this committee vote" and looked forward to "continued discussion on some of the finer points we talked about." He voted against the bill Monday.

Sen. Andrew Zwicker, D-Somerset, also voiced concerns at that hearing and wanted to see more discussion take place, but he voted in favor of the bill Monday.

"I’m very comfortable with the bill. We had a lot of discussion outside of today about looking holistically at electric vehicles," Zwicker said Monday, adding that there is more discussion taking place to refine policies around zero-emission vehicles.

Pushback from environmentalists and car sellers

Among the contentious parts of the bill that received pushback from environmental activists and car sellers is a new $250 registration fee for purchasers of zero-emission vehicles, on top of the regular registration fee for all other types of vehicles. This would amount to an additional $1,200 at the time of sale, because in New Jersey four years of registration fees are due at the time of purchase. Combined with Murphy's proposal to phase out the sales tax exemption on electric vehicles, this would significantly add to the sticker price and could lower the incentive among car buyers to go green.

"To do anything to discourage EVs in this state is a serious policy mistake," Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said just before adding that he would still vote for the bill. "I’m hoping that in the budget negotiations we can talk to the front office and see if we can try to temper this a little bit."

Among the reasons the fees were proposed is to begin requiring zero-emission vehicles to pay into the TTF, which they currently don't do because they don't use gas and therefore don't pay the gas tax. That tax is considered a user fee for using the roads and goes directly into the fund that supports road and bridge repairs, expansions and improvement projects.

Though some see the registration fee for zero-emission vehicles as a way of their "paying their fair share," environmentalists testified that it's a "punitive" fee and other proposals should have been considered that would have mimicked a user fee, such as charging vehicles for electricity use at public charging stations or a fee for the number of miles traveled.

Neither of those ideas was included in the legislation, even as concerns rise nationally about relying on a gas tax to fund transportation projects as electric vehicle purchases rapidly increase.

For Republicans, the bigger unaddressed issues were about increasing another tax on New Jersey residents when budgeting alternatives could have been considered, like using surplus or debt defeasance to lower debt service obligations.

"Having the knee-jerk reaction to fix a problem by raising taxes has made New Jersey one of the worst-taxed states in the nation and made it completely unaffordable to our families," said Sen. Anthony Bucco, the Senate minority leader, from Morris County.

Five Republican Assembly members voted in favor of the bill.

