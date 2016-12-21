Bill O’Reilly says ‘the left wants power taken away from the white establishment’

Bill O’Reilly used the “Talking Points” segment on his Fox News show Tuesday night to weigh in on the ongoing debate over the Electoral College, claiming those who’d like to see the system abolished are motivated by race.

“This is all about race,” O’Reilly said. “The left sees white privilege in America as an oppressive force that must be done away with. Therefore white working-class voters must be marginalized, and what better way to do that than center the voting power in the cities.”

The “Factor” host told his viewers that he’s one of the rare pundits exposing the truth about progressives.

“Very few commentators will tell you that the heart of liberalism in America is based on race,” O’Reilly said. “It permeates almost every issue — that white men have set up a system of oppression and that system must be destroyed.”

Donald Trump clinched the election over Hillary Clinton by winning the Electoral College, collecting 306 electoral votes — 36 more than the 270 needed to win the presidency. Clinton, though, is on target to win the popular vote by more than 2.8 million votes over Trump, a fact that still irks the president-elect.

“I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on popular vote — but would campaign differently,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. (The real estate mogul has said he would have campaigned harder in New York and California “and won even bigger and more easily.”)

I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on popular vote – but would campaign differently — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2016





If the Electoral College were abolished, O’Reilly said, presidential candidates “could simply campaign in the nation’s largest states and cities — New York, L.A., Chicago, Houston — and rack up enough votes to pretty much win any election. That’s what the left wants, because in the large urban areas and blue states like New York and California, minorities are substantial.”

“Neutralizing the largely white rural areas in the Midwest and South will assure liberal politicians get power and keep it,” he continued. “White men have largely abandoned the Democrats, and the left believes this is because of racism — that they want to punish minorities and keep them down.”

O’Reilly added: “The left wants power taken away from the white establishment, and they want a profound change in the way America is run.”

The segment provoked a strong reaction on Twitter, with people mocking O’Reilly for revealing his true thoughts about race.

That time Bill O'Reilly got his internal and external monologues confused https://t.co/CBy8wl4II1 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 21, 2016





OTOH, coming out and saying there's a white establishment is pretty woke for Bill O'Reilly. https://t.co/gFQOPKlrkN — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) December 21, 2016





Watch Bill O'Reilly's warning to white people last night about minorities. Peeps used to wear a hood when said this: https://t.co/i2fuGC9Vqw — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) December 21, 2016





USA: 63% White.

Congress: 87% White.

Top CEOs: 96% White. Bill O'Reilly: The Left wants to reduce White power. Oh no! Not FAIRNESS! — JRehling (@JRehling) December 21, 2016





Paging Bill O'Reilly. Please report to the apartheid desk. https://t.co/DeIWruBKOT — Salon (@Salon) December 21, 2016





So @DavidCornDC says what we all must: Bill O'Reilly has passed into Afrikaner territory. We are becoming South Africa. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) December 21, 2016





This just confirms what I’ve been writing about Bill O’Reilly for years. Glad he just said it, already. https://t.co/md5jsMxnva — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) December 21, 2016



