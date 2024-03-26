Bill would make Oklahomans with commuted, reduced prison sentences eligible to vote

TechCrunch

Donald Trump's beleaguered SPAC deal is finally going through, and just in time to pay nearly half a billion dollars owed over several legal actions — if the board agrees to let him sell. Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has been in negotiations for years to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and list on the NASDAQ as $DJT. TMTG reportedly had a net loss of around $49 million in 2023, on revenues of under $4 million — not exactly hot numbers.