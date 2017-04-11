Bill O’Reilly Compares BLM Protesters To Nazis

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly invited a conservative author on his show Monday night to talk about her experience at Claremont McKenna College, where she was scheduled to speak, but student protests shut down the event.

Heather Mac Donald, the author of "The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe," said on "The O'Reilly Factor" before her arrival at the campus last week that protesters were already on a "hysterical level." She claimed she was called a "white supremacist fascist" for saying "there is no government agency more dedicated to the idea that black lives matter more than the police."

Read: Bill O'Reilly And Seth Meyers Spar Over Black Lives Matter, Gretchen Carlson Lawsuit

Mac Donald described the entire event as an "exercise of brute totalitarian force."

"I have to confess, without wanting to sound hyperbolic, or melodramatic, I got a little clue of what it would feel like to be in the French Revolution, waiting for the mob to bring you to the guillotine. There was a level of hysteria, and you don't know what is going to happen next," she said.

O’Reilly said that the Black Lives Matter protesters reminded him of "Munich in the late 1920s, early 1930s, where if you went up against the Nazi orthodoxy just starting to rise, they'd beat you up. You couldn't speak." He then asked Mac Donald if there were "any difference" between the two.

Mac Donald responded by saying she found it ironic that Black Lives Matter protesters "go under the moniker of antifascists," but they are "the very definition of fascist behavior."

"The irony here is these people go under the moniker of antifascists. Can you imagine if conservatives tried to shut down [Democratic Senator] Elizabeth Warren from speaking? The 'fascist' term would be thrown around promiscuously followed immediately by 'misogynist.' Instead, this sort of thing gets no attention from the New York Times. But this is the very definition of fascist behavior, not only are they shutting me up, I can deal with that. But they are not allowing their fellow students to hear a range of views through the sheer exercise of brute force," she said.

O’Reilly had also compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the Nazis in October 2015. He told his guests on his show, "Would you be comfortable with the Republican party bringing in the Stormfront, the Nazi people, and saying we’d like our candidates to talk to you guys?… They’re an extreme group, the Nazi party. Black Lives Matter is also an extreme group."

BET host Keith Boykin firmly disagreed with O’Reilly comparison and said, "The Black Lives Matter movement is not the Nazi party. It’s an offensive suggestion to make that comparison, Bill. I’m outraged that you would say that."

Overall, Mac Donald said she wanted students to know, "The Black Lives Matter narrative is completely false. We are not living through an epidemic of racially biased police shootings," adding that minorities residents of high-crime areas, "support the police fervently" and are "desperate for more police protections."

When O’Reilly asked her how she came up with her conclusion, she said she knows from personal experience.

"I go constantly to inner city areas, attend police-community meetings, and I hear things like, 'Please Jesus, send more police,'" she said.

Related Articles