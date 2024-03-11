Mar. 10—WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike), in partnership with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), this week started enforcement of the statewide Work Zone Speed Safety Camera program.

Previously referred to as Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement, the initial five-year pilot program was made permanent when Gov. Josh Shapiro signed House Bill 1284 into law on Dec. 14.

Act 38 of 2023 reaffirmed Shapiro's commitment to public safety and built on his promise to ensure every Pennsylvanian feels safe in their community, including on the roadways.

Over the course of the five years of the pilot program's operation, there was a 38% reduction in speeding in work zones (1 mph or more over the speed limit), a 47% reduction in excessive speeding in work zones (11 mph or more over the speed limit), and work zone crashes declined by up to 50% when a speed enforcement vehicle was present.

"The Work Zone Speed Safety Camera program is about making work zones safer for both workers and motorists by reducing speeds and changing driver behavior," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. "Data from the pilot program shows it was successful, and we're pleased that it's now a permanent program in Pennsylvania."

The legislation made several adjustments, effective Feb. 15, 2024, including a new 15-day warning period beginning on the mail date of the first violation. If a driver is caught speeding through a work zone by Work Zone Speed Safety Cameras, they will not receive a second violation until 15 days after the mail date of their first violation. This allows time for the warning to be delivered to the motorist to ensure they are aware of the program and change their driving behavior. Once the 15-day warning period has ended, multiple violations can be received on consecutive days, and even on the same day.

Additionally, under the new legislation, all violations are reset, meaning every motorist will start over with a first violation, even if they had received violations under the pilot program. Violations that were issued prior to Feb. 15, 2024, during the pilot program are still valid and will continue to be pursued.

Work zones with speed safety cameras deployed are marked with signage in advance of the enforcement area.

Pennsylvania's Work Zone Speed Safety Camera program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices. Camera systems are only operational in active work zones where workers are present.

Registered owners will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice with a $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice with a $150 fine for third and all subsequent offenses. These violations are civil penalties only — no points will be assessed to driver's licenses.

"Speed safety cameras are important tools for discouraging drivers from exceeding posted speeds," explained PA Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey. "Paying attention and reducing speed are critical as drivers approach a work zone where workers are inches from live traffic. The goal of this program is to build awareness and most importantly, to change unsafe driving behaviors."

Shuey said the pilot program demonstrated that even the first warning initiates a behavioral change as the percent of repeat offenders was less than 17%. Additionally, he said the program serves as a roadway reminder that safety is literally in each driver's hands when they are behind the wheel.

"Many injuries and fatalities in work zones can be prevented if drivers simply slow down, and that's the goal of this program," said Pennsylvania State Police Director of the Bureau of Patrol Major Robert Krol. "The cameras have been effective in making our work zones safer, and we look forward to seeing additional results from the program's full-time implementation."

In 2022, there were 1,293 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 14 fatalities, and 42% of work zone crashes resulted in fatalities and/or injuries.

Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 90 workers in the line of duty. The PA Turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1945.

Rep. Meuser votes for legislation

that ensures illegal aliens

charged with crimes be detained

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week voted in favor of H.R. 7511 — the Laken Riley Act — to require the Secretary of Homeland Security to ensure illegal immigrants charged with a crime are detained by federal immigration authorities and not released into the public where they can go on to harm innocent Americans.

Meuser said this legislation was written in response to the tragic murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, who was murdered by a Venezuelan national in the United States illegally.

The individual in question, Jose Antonio Ibarra, unlawfully entered the U.S. in 2022 and was released into the country. After his release Ibarra traveled to New York where he was arrested for driving infractions among other charges. Mere months before allegedly murdering Laken Riley, Meuser said Ibarra was arrested for theft, but local authorities in Georgia released him.

The Laken Riley Act would mandate ICE detention for illegal aliens who are charged with, convicted of, arrested for, admit having committed, or admit committing acts that constitute the essential elements of any burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting offense.

H.R. 7511 further requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to issue a detainer for these illegal aliens and take custody of them "effectively and expeditiously."

"Laken Riley symbolizes the aspirations of countless young women striving to fulfill their dreams — graduating from college, pursuing a career in nursing, and enjoying her time with loved ones," Meuser said. "However, tragically, due flawed border policies, her life has been prematurely cut short. We cannot allow more promising futures and innocent lives to be shattered due to the chaos at our border. It is essential that to protect our youth and all American lives — we must detain illegal immigrant criminals to prevent further tragedies. I strongly urge my colleagues to rally behind this crucial legislation."

H.R. 7511 passed the House of Representatives 251-170, and was referred to the Senate for further consideration.

Pa. announces $3M investment

to fight hunger, reduce food

waste, support apple growers

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Feeding Pennsylvania CEO Julie Bancroft this week announced how a $1 million state investment is turning surplus Pennsylvania apples into apple sauce and apple juice to feed hungry families across the state.

The Shapiro Administration's investment of $1 million of Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS) funds, and $2 million of federal funds offered apple growers a tangible solution to meet the challenge of keeping a bumper crop of apples from going to waste.

"Pennsylvania apple growers had a great year in 2023," Redding said. "When they came to the department looking for a solution last fall, we were able to call on existing partnerships across the apple industry and Feeding Pennsylvania's network, and devote the $1 million increase the PASS program received in the 2023-24 budget to getting nutritious Pennsylvania apple products onto the tables of hungry Pennsylvania families."

PASS is an innovative program that reimburses farmers and agribusinesses for the costs of harvesting, processing, packaging, and transporting surplus food. Donated food is distributed through a partnership with Feeding Pennsylvania's network of food banks and pantries, reducing food waste and tackling hunger, while supporting Pennsylvania agriculture. PASS distributed more than four million pounds of food during the 2022-23 fiscal year and is on track to distribute more than five million pounds in 2023-24.

According to Feeding America, more than 1.2 million Pennsylvanians — including more than 325,000 children — are dealing with hunger. That means one in eight Pennsylvania kids face hunger.

"Apples are already the number one fresh fruit in the PASS program," Bancroft said. "This collaborative processing project exemplifies the responsiveness of PASS to Pennsylvania's agricultural community and charitable food network."

Pennsylvania is the nation's 4th largest apple producer and home to processing giants like grower-owned Knouse Foods, one of the nation's largest food processors.

The Administration also dedicated $2 million of the $6.8 million in federal funds the Agriculture Department received in 2023-24 through USDA's Local Food for Local Schools Cooperative Agreement Program to meeting this challenge.

This investment will pay for sliced apples and apple sauce bound for schools in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. Nutritious Pennsylvania-grown apples will be on the menu for students who now receive universal free breakfast for the first time ever under the Shapiro Administration.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's 2024-25 budget dedicates $3 million to help reduce food insecurity, boost the Senior Food Box Program, and reinforce PASS.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.