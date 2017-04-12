Bill O'Reilly Takes A Break From Fox News

Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly is taking a break from his show amid allegations of sexual harassment at workplace that had led several companies to pull their advertisements from "The O'Reilly Factor" show. During the last few minutes of his show's broadcast Tuesday night, he told viewers that he would take a break for a few days as part of a pre-planned vacation.

"The arrangements, including airline and hotel reservations, for this vacation were made last October. The vacation involves a group of people, and the timing coincides with the period Mr. O'Reilly often takes off in and around his children's spring break," Mark Fabiani, a spokesman for O'Reilly, reportedly said in an emailed statement. "Other than the vacation guest hosts, The Factor broadcast will remain unchanged until Mr. O'Reilly's return post-vacation."

Read: Donald Trump Defends His Longtime Friend Bill O'Reilly Amid Sexual Allegation Claims?

The announcement comes a day after Fox News' parent company 20th Century Fox confirmed it was investigating the allegations against the anchor, reports said.

O'Reilly has been under investigation since April 1, when the New York Times reported about harassment allegations from five women against him, which totaled up to at least $13 million. However, he had denied any wrongdoing in a statement and said his popularity made him vulnerable to those who wanted to harm him or his employer.

One source close to the matter told CNN that Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman, might keep O'Reilly on air, but Murdoch's son James, 21st Century Fox CEO, is not keen to do that. Fox has asked the New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP a few days back to conduct an internal investigation into the allegations of Wendy Walsh, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor," CNN reported.

Andrea Tantaros, another former Fox News host, had accused O'Reilly in a lawsuit last year claiming he and other executives of the network had made sexual advances toward her, according to reports.

Related Articles