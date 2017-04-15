Bill Nye shuts down flat Earth theories

Sorry flat Earth truthers: Bill Nye — yes, the Science Guy — has a message for you:

You're wrong.

SEE ALSO: A Bill Nye science talk show is coming to Netflix

"There’s a movement afoot right now to deny facts and presume that one’s own belief is every bit as worthy as scientifically proven fact," Nye told Mashable in a recent interview. "We – people in my science education community – have to work to overcome this."

Nye, who is returning to the small screen with a new Netflix show, said throughout history many people — ranging from the Ancient Greeks to people in the Medieval Times — have known the earth was round.

"All the evidence that the earth is round is overwhelming," Nye said. "The idea in science is you seek truths in nature that you can prove, that you can show to be true. What you don’t know you admit you don’t know, and you pursue ways to find out facts about nature or laws of nature. The earth is round everybody."

Bill Nye Saves the World debuts on Netflix on April 21, the day before Earth Day.

WATCH: Bill Nye explains how our brains process the Internet using emoji