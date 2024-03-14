Bill named after Pensacola's Ladarius Clardy stalls in Florida Legislature

After the Pensacola community was rocked by the death of football star Ladarius "LD" Clardy in 2021, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons and state legislators advocated for the Ladarius Clardy Act, which was proposed during the 2024 legislative session.

However, as this year's session ended Friday, so did the chance to get the bill passed and enhance penalties for those who perpetrate drive-by shootings. At least for this session.

"They just ran out of time," Simmons told the News Journal. "They have so many bills they have to look at ... and I understand they only have time for certain bills."

SB 1050/HB 807, which would dole out specific punishments for suspects who participate in drive-by shootings, died in both house's criminal justice committees Friday once the legislative cycle ended. Had it passed and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed them into law, suspects who knowingly and willfully discharged a firearm from any vehicle within 1,000 feet of any person would be committing a second-degree felony.

After the bill failed to pass, Clardy's father Ladaron told the News Journal he didn't have any feeling one way or the other on the bill not becoming law in 2024, but he did say that it would demonstrate the importance of the issue throughout Florida.

"I think it's important to let the people doing this that the state is taking it more seriously," Ladaron Clardy said. "I plan on sitting down with the sheriff and coming up with a game plan."

Simmons said he's disappointed that the bill didn't go through this year, but he plans on continuing to advocate for the bill he says has garnered much support.

"I still think it's important, but I'm going to do what I can to keep it on their plate," Simmons said.

Who is Ladarius Clardy?

Clardy was an 18-year-old quarterback who graduated from Pine Forest High School in 2020.

He was the school's all-time leading passer, throwing for nearly 6,000 yards, and rushed for over 2,000 yards. He went on to play with NCAA Division I FCS Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

In his final two seasons, Clardy led Pine Forest to a combined 17-7 record and led the Eagles to the second round of the Florida High School Athletic Association state playoffs in back-to-back years.

He had been back home in Pensacola for only a few hours before the shooting.

Who sponsored the Ladarius Clardy Act?

Sen. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, sponsored SB 1050. He is currently the chair of the Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee.

Reps. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole, and Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, sponsored HB 807. Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, also co-sponsored the bill.

What happened the day Ladarius Clardy died?

Investigators believe that on July 1, 2021, Clardy and his former teammate, Eric Young, traveled to a dice game and were spotted by Timothy Knight Jr. and Terrell Parker, who mistook Clardy for someone who was rumored to have taken out a hit on them, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said at an October 2021 press conference.

Knight and Parker contacted Kobie Jenkins, Amos Snowden and his brother Da'quavion Snowden, investigators said. When Clardy and Young left the dice game in Clardy's car, the five men followed them, according to the sheriff.

Knight and Parker trailed behind Clardy and Young in one car while the Snowden brothers and Jenkins followed behind in a second vehicle, investigators allege. Shooters in both of the two suspects' vehicles eventually opened fire at Clardy and Young, Simmons said, firing over 50 rounds into Clardy's car.

Of the 58 shots fired into the vehicle, 14 of them hit Clardy. Young was injured but survived.

Where are all the suspects now?

After Clardy's death in July 2021, the Snowden brothers were arrested Sept. 30, followed by Jenkins, who was arrested Oct. 15. Both Knight and Parker were arrested Oct. 22. All were indicted for their alleged involvement in the homicide.

However, in February 2023 the Office of the State Attorney announced it was dropping the charges for Jenkins, Knight and Parker.

"The lawful arrests were made based on probable cause after a comprehensive investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office," a statement said. "The legal standard for the Office of State Attorney to prosecute a crime requires a greater standard of proof beyond and to the exclusion of reasonable doubt. Currently, the evidence does not meet that standard."

A jury found Da'quavion Snowden guilty of Clardy's murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison July 20, 2023. Amos Snowden was also convicted and sentenced to life in prison Jan. 10, 2024.

