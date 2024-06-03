Bill Maher: Biden is ‘going to f‑‑‑ing lose’

Bill Maher predicted an Election Day defeat for President Biden, despite reiterating his support for the president, telling tech journalist Kara Swisher that former President Trump is likely to rally enough support for a second term.

“I would vote for [Biden’s] head in a jar of blue liquid over Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean that I’m — first of all, I think it’s a moot point at this point. He’s going to f‑‑‑ing lose,” Maher told Swisher on an episode of his podcast.

His most significant attack against Biden is over his age. Maher said too many Democrats ignore concerns about the physical and mental well-being of the 81-year-old.

But Swisher disagreed, instead arguing a “silent majority” of Americans will come out for Biden when it matters most.

“We don’t want chaos again,” she said of Trump.

“Do I think that’s absolutely possible, what you described? Yes. Or it could not be, and I can’t tell the difference,” Maher replied, positing that the “silent majority” voter could support Trump instead.

“The shy Trump voter is the one who is going to vote for Trump but doesn’t want you to know it because it’s a little déclassé,” he said.

Biden and Trump are neck and neck in polling of the election. Trump has about a 1-point lead in The Hill/Decision Desk HQ average of polls, though Biden has pulled ahead in surveys taken since Trump was convicted of 34 felonies last week.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.