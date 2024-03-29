Bill to lower Deep Creek Lake heads to House

Mar. 29—OAKLAND — A Maryland bill proposed to study whether annoying plants and residues could be decreased if Deep Creek Lake is periodically lowered heads to the House for a hearing next week.

Senate Bill 837 calls for Deep Creek Lake to be lowered for four years during winter periods so the Maryland Department of Natural Resources can study impacts of the reduced water level, Sen. Mike McKay, the proposal's sponsor, said at a hearing last month.

"Deep Creek Lake and the surrounding areas are often called 'the economic engine of Garrett County,'" McKay said.

Management of nuisance aquatic vegetation and excess sediment "are key goals" of the 2016 Deep Creek Watershed Management Plan, he said.

Lake levels would be lowered according to the Maryland Department of the Environment permit rules, McKay said.

Amendments to the bill include a study of the lake drawdown impacts on the whitewater rafting industry, he said.

"Historically, Deep Creek Lake has recharged in the spring and has ample time for whitewater releases," McKay said.

He acknowledged consequences the drawdowns could cause Brookfield Renewable US, which owns and runs the lake's dam to generate electricity that helps power the region.

"I do understand the need for the dam operators to maintain sufficient water levels to meet their (contracted) requirements," McKay said.

While answering questions from senators, he said the lower lake levels would ultimately decrease unwanted vegetation and allow folks to swim in the lake's coves, and park their boat without having to lift a motor as they approach the shoreline.

McKay said lower lake levels during the "coldest period for Garrett County" would "burn out" problem vegetation without using chemicals.

Additionally, if water levels are lowered "you might be able to find your watch or your ring or something like that," McKay said.

The bill, cross-filed with HB0910 and sponsored by Del. Jim Hinebaugh, will be included in a House hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Opposition

Brookfield's Deep Creek facility provides carbon-free power, and local tax revenues, jobs, and recreational opportunities, said Prusha Hasan, manager of state policy at the company.

The bill "will severely impact our operations," she said.

There is "little evidence" to suggest lower lake levels will result in outcomes the bill proposes, Hasan said.

"We urge the legislature to consider the potential consequences of lowering the water," she said of impacts to downstream fishing, recreational boating and whitewater rafting.

Brookfield Director of Operations Dustin Droege said the bill is being pushed by one group to skirt the permitting process and prevent input from other parties.

"Senate Bill 837 is a risk to my business and the many stakeholders that it serves," he said. "This bill will cause undue risk to downstream uses of the water and have little if no positive impact on the lake."

Friendsville Mayor Spencer Schlosnagle talked of his town's reliance on boaters and rafters that visit the Youghiogheny River during the more than 60 days when Brookfield releases whitewater.

"Please ... vote against this," he said of SB 837.

Friendsville resident, former 20-year councilman and whitewater kayak expert Jess Whittemore spoke as the town's Youghiogheny River liaison.

"The town of Friendsville is against the passage of SB 837," he said. "Friendsville highly values" the economic and social benefits of whitewater releases.

"It appears (the Deep Creek Watershed Foundation) circumvented MDE and solicited local politicians to intervene," Whittemore said.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.