Bill Imposing Sanctions On Russia Hits Roadblock

The legislation imposing sanctions on Russia that was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate last week hit a roadblock in the House on Tuesday. Members of the House found a constitutional issue that could possibly delay the bill and help the Trump administration make changes to the legislation.

The Countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act that also includes sanctions on Russia was passed in the Senate with an overwhelming majority 98-2 and dashed Trump’s desires of better relations with Moscow. However, the House parliamentarian found that the legislation violated a constitutional requirement — any bill that raises revenue for the government must originate in the House, something known as a "blue slip" violation. The Democrats cried foul that the Republicans were deliberately stalling the bill to make the changes that Trump wants, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York saying: “House Republicans are considering using a procedural excuse to hide what they’re really doing: covering for a president who has been far too soft on Russia.”

The Republicans insisted the changes were not related to policy and the Russia amendment to the bill was made only a week ago. House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady of Texas stated that the Senate would update the bill to ensure it has no revenue provisions, after which the House can move it forward. "This isn’t a policy issue. It’s not a partisan issue. It is a constitutional issue that we’ll address in a positive way,' he was quoted saying by Reuters.

Democrats have suggested that there are many other ways to circumvent the problem. Representative Eliot Engel of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said an identical House version could be introduced and can be voted for.

The version of the bill passed last week included penalties for Iran for ballistic missile development, supporting terrorism and human right violations among others. In the same bill, provisions were added to punish Russia for its support to the current Syrian regime, annexation of Crimea and its alleged interference in the 2016 presidential elections. This also disabled Trump from easing or ending sanctions against Moscow, while adding new punishment in a direct response to cyber attacks during the 2016 election.

According to reports, the Trump administration had indicated that it is deliberating handing Russia control of two properties in Maryland and New York that the Obama administration had shut over suspicions of intelligence gathering. Thirty five Russian operatives were also expelled. Democrats now fear the delay in the bill would give way to Trump taking measures to withdraw these sanctions.

Quoting a GOP aide, Politico said Tuesday that The House has held off on referring the sanctions bill to a committee. Brady did not comment on whether the bill would reach the House floor before the Congress’ extended summer break next month.

