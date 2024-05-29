Bill honoring murder victim Amanda Dabrowski moves one step closer to law

BOSTON ― A bill that would close a loophole in the state's domestic violence laws sailed through the Massachusetts Senate as an amendment to the chamber's proposed budget for next fiscal year, approved early in the morning of May 24.

The amendment, filed by Sen. Ryan Fattman, R-Webster, was named for Amanda Dabrowski, who was stabbed to death inside a Worcester restaurant July 3, 2019, by a man she had briefly dated.

Less than three months before her murder, on Easter Sunday, Dabrowski was attacked at her home in Ayer, allegedly by the same man, Carlos Asencio.

Unable to return to work due to her injuries, Dabrowski quickly lost her job at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Devens where she had been hired through a temporary employment agency. She lost her apartment and had to return to live with her family in Webster.

Amanda Dabrowski [Submitted photo]

According to state labor laws, victims of domestic violence have a 15-day period off work for treatment of injuries and to address factors related to an attack.

But because Dabrowski had been a contract worker, she was not afforded that grace period.

Her family is convinced that if she had been allowed to address her injuries and issues related to the attack, she may not have been attacked again just weeks later.

"In lieu of offering assistance and perhaps finding her another position within the company, instead they terminated her," said her father, Ed Dabrowski.

Ed Dabrowski sits in front of a memorial for his murdered daughter in the living room of his home in Webster, in this 2020 file photo.

The attorney general's office supports the amendment, said Fattman. It has also been endorsed by several organizations that advocate for victims of domestic violence including Jane Doe Inc. and Abby's House.

Fattman is hopeful that the measure will survive the coming process of reconciling the House and Senate budget plans, see passage by both houses and finally be signed into law by Gov. Maura T. Healey.

The legislation is being championed in the House by Rep. Joseph McKenna, also a Webster Republican.

"We are very pleased with Sen. Fattman’s and Rep. McKenna’s pursuit of this amendment — thank you," said Ed Dabrowski. "Passing through the Senate is great news, certainly a step in the right direction, to assist victims of domestic violence. Amanda did not have this opportunity. Prayers that the bill amendment moves forward."

Fattman believes the intent of the state's domestic violence laws, specifically the 15-day grace period, was always to protect all workers and if the amendment becomes law, "now it will be codified."

Asencio was found guilty last year of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Amanda Dabrowski domestic violence bill moves one step closer to law