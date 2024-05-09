Bill headed to Gov. Shapiro’s desk would ban hand-held cellphone use while driving

Pennsylvania is poised to become the 27th state to ban hand-held cellphone use while driving.

Wednesday, House Democrats announced the bill has passed both chambers of the General Assembly and is headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

“In Pennsylvania specifically, in 2022, we know that almost 12,000 people were in distracted driving crashes,” said Tiffany Stanley, AAA East Central’s Public and Community Relations Manager.

On 11 at 11, the fine drivers would have to pay if they’re caught on their phones.

