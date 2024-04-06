Bill would fix oversight in Oklahoma law meant to help domestic violence victims

Editor's note: This story includes discussion of domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help, please call 800-799-7233.

Oklahoma lawmakers are one step away from closing a gap in a state law designed to help people escape domestic violence and move into a new place more quickly.

The year-old law requires public utility providers to waive initial deposit and credit requirements for victims of domestic violence setting up new accounts. But the way the law is worded means victims helped by tribal programs aren’t necessarily eligible for the fee waivers.

“Those victims are still Oklahoma citizens,” Rep. Ross Ford said.

The Tulsa Republican sponsored House Bill 3863 to make clear that letters sent by tribal domestic violence providers count as proof that someone is eligible for the utility fee waivers.

Oklahoma law currently excludes victims who use programs operated by tribal governments

The law currently only requires utility companies to accept letters from domestic violence programs that are approved by the state. Letters from police and court-issued protective orders also count.

Domestic violence programs and shelters operated by tribal governments — without any state oversight or approval — don’t fit into any of those boxes.

“So therefore, we need this to protect our citizens,” Ford said of HB 3863.

The proposal passed 92-0 in the House, then advanced through the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee on March 28 without any objections. It faces a final vote on the Senate floor that has yet to be scheduled.

Ford said he learned about the issue from Cherokee Nation officials, who explained the programs the tribe offered across its northeast Oklahoma reservation weren’t included in the waiver law.

In a letter sent earlier this year to Cherokee citizens, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said HB 3863 would correct an oversight and give the tribe another tool to help victims of domestic violence.

“We provide resources, including law enforcement response, emergency shelters, counseling and programs for rebuilding lives,” Hoskin wrote.

Ford said he believes the utility fee waivers are already helping people get out of dangerous situations and will only help more people if HB 3863 becomes law.

If the measure passes the Senate, it would go on to the desk of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who could sign the bill into law, let it take effect without his signature or veto it.

In 2023, Stitt, a Cherokee Nation citizen, vetoed a string of bills backed by tribal nations, including a bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at public school graduation ceremonies. He also rejected two bills that extended certain state-tribal compacts, leading to a protracted legal dispute with legislative leaders.

The compact and regalia bills ultimately became law after legislators voted to override Stitt’s vetoes.

