New bill would create a state-wide ‘Deepfake Unit’ in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11)—New Jersey lawmakers are fighting deep fakes, or digitally altered videos, pictures and audio.

A new bill in Trenton looks to create a Deepfake Technology Unit within the Division of Criminal Justice. The goal of the unit, should the bill be signed into law, would assist in detecting and preventing deceptive audio or video.

Assemblyman Chris Tully (D-NJ 38th District) is among those sponsoring the bill, which seeks to appropriate $2 million for the unit.

More New Jersey News

“It’s going to go to training, it’s going to go to education, but it’s also going to provide the actual equipment to make sure that we have the ability, the State has the ability, to tell what audio is deceptive, what video is deceptive,” said Tully.

Lawmakers said the unit would train State and local police, prosecutors and State courts.

“This technology is extremely expensive,” said Tully. “It’s not something a local police department could typically afford, so that’s where the State should come in and provide those resources.”

While celebrities and politicians have been known to fall victim to deep fakes, Tully says it can happen to anyone.

“We see it when an individual is taken advantage of through a deep fake financial scam when they’re harassed online, or if they have a partner that’s using deep fakes against them,” he said.

The bill advanced through the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday, with sponsors hoping it would pass through the legislature and eventually go to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.

“It’s an important issue, it’s a timely issue,” said Tully. “This is affecting residents every day and we want to make sure that done correctly.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.