Bill would create fees for electric vehicle owners in Pennsylvania

(WHTM)– In the past few years, more people have swapped out gas for electric vehicles in Pennsylvania, and there could be an EV fee coming for some of those drivers.

State Rep. Ed Nelson’s bill would enforce an annual EV fee starting at $125 with gradual increases over the next five years.

Nelson says it would make up for lost gas tax revenue, which funds the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges.

An EV owner we spoke to says he hopes to see more EV drivers on the road and hopes this proposed fee won’t stop others from going electric.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Severe Weather Alerts

“I would hope it wouldn’t deter other EV users because there are other advantages to it but as with everything, it’s a personal choice,” EV owner Roderick Dixon said.

Nelson’s bill is in response to a senate-approved bill that would set the fee at $290 for EV owners.

Nelson says he is negotiating with Senate lawmakers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.