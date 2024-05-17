Bill would create affordable internet for low-income Pennsylvania families

(WHTM)– The affordable connectivity program is over, it originally gave low-income families a $30 stipend for internet access but not anymore.

Now though there is new legislation trying to make folks whole.

“Affordable broadband isn’t an accessory,” State Rep. Lindsay Powell (D-Allegheny) said. “It’s a necessity.”

Over 739,000 Pennsylvania households were booted off the affordable connectivity program this month. It ended because of a lack in funding and State Rep. Powell wants to refund it.

“I think people oftentimes think that, oh, you know, people on the Internet just to surf the web and look up things,” Powell said. “But it really is a critical resource.”

House Bill 2195 would give eligible households a $30 subsidy for internet. Income-restricted families and those with kids ages five to 18 would qualify.

“It’s affecting some of our most vulnerable neighbors,” Powell said. “For black and Latino households, it’s about almost 35% don’t have access to Internet.”

Powell says this is about making sure kids have access to school, adults access to workforce opportunities and everyone has access to telehealth.

“If we can do anything to ensure that people are able to meet their appointments, to continue to learn, to look for jobs on the Internet. It’s a cost that is is absolutely worth it,” Powell said.

But that cost will be a lot. Powell says there’s no exact estimate and this worries some lawmakers.

“There’s no stipulation as to how the money is to be found to do this program or what it is that it’s going to cost,” State Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland).

Pennsylvania was allocated roughly a billion federal dollars to help close the digital divide. Delozier says the money should be used to get those who don’t have internet up to speed.

“Those communities need it to just have service and all never mind getting help paying for service that is already in existence,” Delozier said.

