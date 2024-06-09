Bill Cotterell: Some laws are just cruel

Democrat or Republican, conservative or liberal, professional politician or fresh-faced newcomer, all members of the Florida House and Senate have one thing in common — they want to be seen as regular working folks, just like us.

If they’re on the right, politically, that means boasting about family values and keeping taxes low. If they’re on the left, it means talking about education and health care a lot.

But generally, few if any are living paycheck to paycheck.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo high-fives someone as she enters the fourth floor Capitol rotunda for the traditional sine die hanky drop on Friday, March 8, 2024.

In this election season, it’s prudent for all candidates to cultivate the common touch. Their campaign advertisements portray them in earnest conversation with cops or teachers, spending time with their families, rolling up their sleeves to help with hurricane recovery or hurrying down the steps of the Old Capitol (which isn’t really where the work gets done) toward some important policy meeting.

Their video clips and re-election leaflets never show them meeting with lobbyists for big business interests. They don’t brag about how much money they can squeeze out of those guys or what favors they’re willing to do for corporate interests in return for campaign cash. That’s pretty much a given, understood by all.

Oh, your opponents will mention it and make it sound as sinister as possible. But if your opponent had a realistic chance in these gerrymandered districts, the lobbyist would be channeling money to the opponent, rather than you.

So, then the legislative session convenes and the special interests, as they’re reflexively referred to by both sides, almost always get what they pay for.

But sometimes, the pay-to-play system goes beyond regular back-scratching and turns into cruelty. And when that happens, our regular-working-guy lawmakers can show us revealing glimpses of just how far out of touch they really are.

Speaker of the House Paul Renner gives brief remarks following the traditional sine die hanky drop on the last day of the Florida legislative session on Friday, March 8, 2024.

On the last day of this year’s legislative session, the Republican-run Legislature approved a bill that overrides any city or county ordinances providing heat-safety rules for outdoor workers. Miami-Dade County had sought to assure agriculture and construction workers some measure of protection by requiring employers to provide water and shade and to require training to spot signs of heat stroke.

Agriculture, construction, and other business interests that write big checks to political parties and candidates weren’t having any of that. Pre-empting local authority to Tallahassee is not new whenever powerful lobbying interests get antsy about cities and counties taking some bothersome action, so lawmakers sent a solution to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who of course signed it into law.

The law passed along party lines, with Republicans supporting it and Democrats opposed.

Some things need to be uniform from the Alabama line to the “southernmost tip of the United States” marker in the Keys. But telling growers and contractors to keep a vat of water at job sites is not a Kremlin-inspired attack on free market capitalism. No company wants people keeling over in the fields, but if some employers are just oblivious to common decency, why shouldn’t cities and counties set some safety standards — especially since the state won’t?

Jason Garcia, whose superb newsletter “Seeking Rents” explores the intersection of campaign money and public policy, recently delved into the new law. He detailed how even mild encouragement that employers provide some comfort for outdoor workers had failed in past legislative sessions. And he showed how large contributions from agriculture, construction and other businesses greased the wheels for House Bill 433 this year.

Money and political turf-protection aside, the law reflects a class distinction in the Legislature. With very, very few exceptions, our lawmakers will be working in air-conditioned offices this summer. If they get a sunburn, it will most likely be from holding a poolside fund-raising reception in the afternoon, or maybe going door to door with campaign leaflets in a precinct that needs a little bolstering for re-election.

And nobody’s going to dock their pay if they must take a break.

Perhaps some opponents, mainly Democrats, will remind voters that a senator or representative voted against letting local governments set minimal requirements for shade and water in the fields and at construction sites. Empathy is good, but it doesn’t offset the persuasiveness of political advertisements bragging about how a legislator cut taxes, fought “woke” education, and in some vague way created jobs.

And who pays for those ads? The same business interests who tell legislators they need to stop local governments from ensuring that field workers have a little shady space and a cup of water in the Sunshine State.

