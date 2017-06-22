Bill Cosby plans motivational speaking tour to talk about dealing with sexual assault allegations

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa: AP

Comedian Bill Cosby - currently facing charges of sexual assault - wants to embark on a motivational speaking tour to talk to people about dealing with such allegations.

Last weekend, a judge ruled a mistrial after a jury was unable to agree a verdict on the charges that that he drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand. Prosecutors say they will retry the case.

Lawyers had said Ms Constand, the former director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team, was attacked by Mr Cosby at his home near Philadelphia in January 2004. He had denied the allegation.

Now his spokesman has said the 79-year-old wants to talk about his experiences.

Speaking on WBRC’s Good Day Alabama, Mr Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt said the television celebrity will hold town hall meetings for young people and others who “need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they're doing certain things they shouldn't be doing.

“This is bigger than Bill Cosby. This issue can affect any young person -especially young athletes.”

Asked by The Independent about whether it was appropriate for Mr Cosby to embark on the tour while the charges were still outstanding, Mr Wyatt said: "People want to hear from him now."

He added: “We have received hundreds of calls from civic organisations and churches who want to hear Mr Cosby speak at town halls about the issue of criminal justice.”

Mr Wyatt said Mr Cosby’s team had started talks this week about where to take the tour, but Birmingham, Alabama, is lined up to be one stopping point.

