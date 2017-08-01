Bill Cosby's defence lawyer wants to be taken off the case before November retrial

Bill Cosby at Norristown court in Pennsylvania during his first trial - Getty Images North America

Bill Cosby's defence lawyer in his sex assault trial that ended with a deadlocked jury wants to be taken off the case before a retrial that is scheduled to begin in November.

Brian McMonagle, the celebrity's lead defence lawyer, filed documents on Tuesday seeking to withdraw as Cosby's counsel. He said Cosby was taking steps to secure new lawyers.

View photos Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexual assault More

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill will consider the request at a pre-trial conference Aug 22.

Cosby is being retried on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand more than a decade ago.

Prosecutors found themselves back at square one June 17 after a judge declared a mistrial. The jury failed to reach a verdict in more than 52 hours of deliberations.

The 80-year-old comedian has said his encounter with the former Temple University worker was consensual.