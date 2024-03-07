Bill to control social media access for minors advances in Iowa

Iowa state lawmakers in the House passed a bill that would ban minors from joining social media websites without parental consent.

The bill would also establish penalties for social media companies that don’t follow the law and would require children younger than 18 to have parental consent to be on a social media platform. The bill would prohibit collecting, transferring, transmitting or retaining data about a minor by a company without getting parental consent and would also set up a penalty system.

Companies could be fined up to $1,000 for every violation, and the bill would require social media companies to give parents who authorized the account access to the account and the ability to control the features on the application.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.