Bill to close penitentiary at Parchman moves forward in Mississippi Senate

A bill making its way through the Mississippi Senate could shutter the state's 123-year-old penitentiary at Parchman by 2028.

Senate Bill 2353, written by Sen. Juan Barnett, D-Heidelberg, passed through the chamber's Corrections Committee Friday morning. If passed by the Senate and House, it would phase down operations at Parchman until 2028, and convert the facilities over for mental health services for other prisons, as well as private sector development.

Death row inmates housed at Unit 29 would continue to be housed at Parchman, according to the bill.

"I know this bill is not a fix all, but we have to start somewhere," Barnett said during the Friday meeting.

To phase out the long neglected facilities, Barnett said, prisoners would be transferred to other prisons, including the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility, just short of 8 miles away, which would also be renamed the Northwest Mississippi Correctional Facility. That prison is run by private contractor CoreCivic.

To come up with a more thorough transfer, the legislation directs MDOC Director Burl Cain to submit phase down plan to lawmakers by Jan. 1, 2025.

The bill passed through the committee just two days after the United States Department of Justice submitted a report stating that three Mississippi prisons have violated several sections of the constitution, including the eighth and 14th amendment over civil rights and cruel and unjust punishment violations. The bill predates the release of that report and was not a reaction to it.

That report followed the 2022 findings of the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Prisoners were living under similar intolerable conditions in which the DOJ said MDOC officials knew of the problems yet acted with "deliberate indifference."

The investigations began in 2020, after riots broke out in January and the state saw a record number of deaths of people in custody that year either by violence, suicide or alleged natural causes.

During the Friday meeting, Sen, Angela Hill, R-Picayune, said she was concerned that simply closing the prison and moving the inmates would not solve the state's problems with the prison system.

"My concern is moving these inmates 7 miles up the road is not going to solve this problem," she said.

The bill will now be sent to the Senate Appropriations Committee for further consideration. The bill will either have to be passed out of committee by 8 p.m. Tuesday, or it will die before ever reaching the full Senate for a vote.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS Senate considering whether to close Parchman Prison