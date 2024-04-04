Bill Clinton To Publish Post-Presidency Memoir After 2024 Election

Former President Bill Clinton plans to debut a memoir about his experiences after his presidency, with with publication date set for November 19.

In a statement, the former president said that the memoir, Citizen: My Life After the White House, “is the story of my twenty-three-plus years since leaving the White House, told largely through the stories of other people who changed my life as I tried to help change theirs, of those who supported me, including those I loved and lost, and of the mistakes I made along the way.”

Alfred A. Knopf will publish the memoir, which it says will be “remarkably candid” and “richly detailed.” While Clinton writes about major issues and cultural wars since he left office, the publisher also indicated that Clinton will share his experiences during the 2008 and 2016 elections, when his wife, Hillary Clinton, ran for the presidency. The former president also writes about the formation of his foundation and its work on global issues, as well as his trip to North Korea in 2009 to secure the release of journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee.

Reagan Arthur, Knopf executive vice president and publisher, said, “With the candor, intelligence, and political acumen for which he’s always been known, the president has left nothing on the table and his talent as a writer is on full display. His feelings on the election of 2016, the Supreme Court, President Trump, Vladimir Putin, and so much more are shared with breathtaking honesty.”

The publication date after the election is not unusual. Barack Obama’s A Promised Land, the first volume of his presidential memoirs, was published Nov. 17, 2020, a couple weeks after the election. The scheduling avoids going on book tour in the midst of the campaign fray. Clinton and Obama already have taken part in Biden’s reelection campaign, having participated in a fundraiser last week at Radio City Music Hall.

Penguin Random House will publish the audio version of the book; Vintage has the paperback rights, with publication next year. Clinton’s autobiography, My Life, was published in 2004, also by Knopf.

