Bill Chipman Palouse Trail bridge reopens Monday

Apr. 13—The Bill Chipman Palouse Trail bridge that was lost to an arson fire has been rebuilt and will reopen Monday.

In little over a month's time, crews rebuilt the bridge. Construction is expected to finish this weekend, and trailgoers can begin crossing next week, according to a news release provided by the Whitman County Parks and Recreation department.

The bridge was reportedly set ablaze by a Moscow teenager in August 2023.

Bill Tensfeld, director of the parks department, said the span cost about $250,000, which was not covered by the county's insurance.

It was a community effort to rebuild the bridge, he added. Whitman County, the Palouse Trail Committee, Washington State University, and cities of Moscow and Pullman each contributed $40,000. Around $50,000 of the Chipman Trail maintenance budget was used to make up the difference, he said.

Foot traffic was rerouted to the shoulder of eastbound Washington State Route 270 and a portion of the highway was reduced to one lane during construction. The detour and lane reduction will be lifted when the bridge reopens, parks department financial specialist Heather Lantz said.