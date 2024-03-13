A bill calls climate research, cycling, buses 'Marxist.' Activists see chaos if approved

Arizona lawmakers are considering a bill and potential ballot measures that would ban government actions to reduce motor vehicle use, reduce or monitor greenhouse gas emissions and block other initiatives addressing climate change — activities the sponsors describe as Marxist.

But critics say the measures, if made law, could reach deeply into Arizonans’ lives, banning climate action plans, prohibiting climate research at universities and even putting federal highway dollars at risk.

They fear the bill is too broad, opening the door for a flood of lawsuits preventing government action.

“Climate change is a problem. We need to be doing as much as we can to stop it from getting worse,” said Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson. “This bill with its long list of actions that would prohibit trying to address climate change in any way or any kind of environmental activity is the wrong way to go.”

Senate Bill 1195 would prohibit using public money on anything “furthering Marxist ideologies,” which, as defined in the legislation, includes everything from reducing motor vehicle use with biking or public transit, limiting greenhouse gas emissions to decreasing meat or dairy consumption.

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, says he introduced the bill to prevent taxpayer dollars from being used for ideas or actions he sees as "anti-freedom.' The measure passed through the Senate along party lines and has moved to the House for debate.

“There is a move in our country to bring in Marxism, to bring in anti-God, pro-Marxist ideology, anti-freedom, anti-constitution,” Kern said during a February Senate hearing. “It’s a good, pro-freedom bill.”

Kern did not respond to The Arizona Republic’s requests for comment. He is part of an ongoing investigation of Republicans who submitted documents claiming to be rightful electors for Donald Trump after President Joe Biden won Arizona in the 2020 election.

To bypass a potential veto by Gov. Katie Hobbs, Republicans have also introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 1015 and House Concurrent Resolution 2040, with nearly identical language that prevents government bodies from promoting Marxist ideologies.

If passed through the Legislature, the measure could end up on the November ballot without Hobbs’ signature.

What would SB 1195 do?

Under the bill, Arizona residents could file a lawsuit against any public entity if they believe the entity violated the provisions in SB 1195. Because the bill is so broad, critics say it could be applied to many programs.

It includes provisions barring actions advocating for reductions in air travel or limiting the number of articles of clothing a person may purchase — something Sundareshan said no one is advocating. It would also prevent the government from moving to slow the increase of the average global temperature and from creating a climate action plan.

An earlier version of the bill would have banned using public funds to recycle and reuse water for drinking if it had touched human feces. Kern removed that provision because it would have prohibited the use of Colorado River and Salt River water.

Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter, wondered how much the bill could affect public life. She fears schools would no longer be able to encourage students to walk or bike to school and that the state could lose its federal highway dollars.

Communities that do not meet clean air levels established by the EPA would be unable to participate in trip reduction programs — reducing vehicle miles traveled — and would lose other potential tools for preventing air pollution.

The bill could also affect Arizona universities, prohibiting climate action plans or related research. The University of Arizona has been drafting a climate action plan that would help the university reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, but this bill could open the institution up to litigation for addressing climate change.

While Marxism focuses on social classes, Bahr believes addressing the climate crisis is focused on protecting all people by providing clean air, clean water and environmental protections.

How would SB 1195 affect Arizona policies?

Under the bill, Arizonans could challenge actions in cities, towns or institutions they are not a part of. Bahr and Sundareshan worry this could result in government inaction due to a barrage of litigation.

“It’s such a catch-all list of activities that would then allow any qualified elector to bring suit against any public entity for a violation,” Sundareshan said. “You’re just asking for a Flagstaff resident to sue the city of Tucson or any government activity that they might disagree with that could fall into this long list of categories.”

People from across the state could also sue universities, even if they had no involvement with the institutions.

Resolving litigation could also slow government action or prevent institutions from acting for fear of legal repercussions.

“Climate change is having serious impacts,” Bahr said. “I don’t know why you would want to tie the hands of our government overall in trying to address one of the biggest challenges we face.”

Bahr said Kern “tries to frame this, that by addressing these issues, people are less free. But people are more free if they can breathe without having an asthma attack. People are going to be a lot freer if they can survive in this area.”

Hayleigh Evans covers environmental issues for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Send tips or questions to hayleigh.evans@arizonarepublic.com.

