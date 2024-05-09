Bill would beef up squatter violations

May 9—RANDOLPH COUNTY — An area state legislator recently introduced a statewide bill that would increase the penalties against squatters living in someone else's residence without permission.

House Bill 966, which is cosponsored by Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, is also designed to speed up the process for evicting a squatter from a residence.

"One of the greatest rights we have as Americans is a right to property, and we intend to keep our property rights strong in North Carolina," said Biggs, whose state House district covers the northern part of Randolph County.

House Bill 966 would expedite the procedures for removing a squatter from a property. The legislation also would increase the penalties for willful and wanton damage to residences by people living on a property.

Biggs said that he introduced the legislation because of the recent trend across the country of squatters living in vacant properties without permission.

"Current legal frameworks often present challenges in swiftly removing these individuals," Biggs said.

The legislation spells out how a property owner can approach a sheriff's office to quickly fill out paperwork to evict a squatter. The bill allows a property owner to ask a sheriff's office to "immediately remove the unauthorized person or persons from the residential property," the bill states.

Once the complaint is verified, a sheriff's office has 24 hours to remove an unauthorized person from the residence. The legislation also outlines how someone can legally contest wrongful removal from a property.

House Bill 966 would carve out a new penalty for property damage incurred while occupying a property of $1,000 or more to a Class H felony from a Class 1 misdemeanor.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul