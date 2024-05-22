Bill to ban cell phone use in public school passes Senate, heads to governor’s office

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A proposed bill on banning cell phones in public schools passed the Senate on Wednesday, May 22.

Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 207, sponsored by state Sen. Beth Mizell (R-La.), with a 36-0 vote. It now heads to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk.

SB207 states that any cell phone or additional communication devices should not be on “his person” or must be powered off and put away for the entire duration of the school day if brought to the campus.

The bill also says that students will be prohibited from turning the device on and using it throughout the day.

Louisiana DOE list of ways to help teachers includes removing distracting students, limiting cell phones

Present law details that cell phones are prohibited from being used by students on school grounds or school buses unless authorized by school administrators.

The bill would take effect during the 2024-25 school year if it is signed by Landry.

