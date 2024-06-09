New bill allows NYC to expand red light camera program: What happens now?

New bill allows NYC to expand red light camera program: What happens now?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City has been given the green light to expand its red light camera program.

The state Senate and Assembly passed legislation allowing the city’s Department of Transportation to install red light cameras at 600 intersections.

Last day to apply for NYCHA Section 8 housing waitlist

There are currently 150 intersections with red light cameras.

Instances of drivers running through red lights and crashes have dropped at intersections that have a red light camera, according to the DOT.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.