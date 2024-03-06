Bill allows career tech education-ISD partnerships

Mar. 6—LANSING — A new bill, if signed, will allow students to attend career-tech programs outside their home intermediate school district.

Michigan's House of Representatives recently approved House Bill 4279, proposed by Rep. Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington) allows intermediate school districts to pool their financial and physical resources and contract with one another to operate career-tech programs.

Currently ISDs can partner with local school districts and community colleges, but not with other ISDs.

"Intermediate programs couldn't fund programs at other intermediate school districts," said Pat Lamb, Northwest Education Services assistant superintendent of career and technical education.

"For instance, if you had an ISD like Wexford-Missaukee that didn't have a program that Northwest Ed did have, in order for those students to access that program, tuition would have to be paid because we're funded by a regional millage so our taxpayers get that opportunity first."

Prior to the new bill, the money for tuition had to be spent by the students' local district, not the ISD.

The new law allows ISDs that don't have the same programs to send kids over to another ISD, with tuition costs covered.

For a larger ISD like North Ed, Lamb said that not much will change.

"I don't know that it'll affect us here as much because most of our programs are full, so we're going to provide our services to those that reside in our five-county region first." he said. "Then, if we do have openings we can look at 10th graders, adult students, or potentially someone outside of the ISD that doesn't support millage through taxes. Then we would ask the local district or the ISD to pay for that."

Lamb said that at one time, the teacher academy was a program that students from other ISDs were inquiring about because of its popularity, until other ISDs started their own teacher training programs.

"It's the one program that we offer here where you don't have to come here on a daily basis. So when we place a kid in our teacher academy, they go to their same district school that they would, but an hour out of their day they're working with a teacher in a classroom. And then they came here for seven days out of school year to get professional development," he said.

VanderWall anticipates the plan will have "an incredible impact" on both high school students and Michigan's workforce.

"As our state continues to face shortage of workers in multiple industries, improved access to career technical education for our young people can't come soon enough," he said.

Lamb said that there is no reason why ISDs can't work together to help a student looking for opportunity.

"If Wexford-Missaukee ISD has a career tech center, a program, and they have a millage, then why can't those dollars support a kid from Mesick (for example) who wants to come here?"

The plan received bipartisan support in the House and now moves to be considered by the state Senate.