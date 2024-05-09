New bill aims to enhance school HVAC systems

(COLORADO) — A new bill by the Colorado legislature will create new pathways for Colorado public schools to receive federal funding for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and air quality (HVAC) improvements.

HB24-1307, better known as the HVAC Improvements for Public Schools bill, will help school districts secure matching funds through the state to ensure the work is done by qualified workers.

The bill was introduced in February and this past week. The new legislation requires schools to satisfy certain requirements including ventilation verification periodic inspections, HVAC adjustments, upgrades, and replacements.

“This bill is a win-win-win for schools, jobs, and our environment,” said District 61 Representative Eliza Hamrick. “Almost every teacher I know has a story about a school in their district that needs improvements, and HB24-1307 is a great first step in getting schools the funding they need to support students and staff across the state.”

According to a press release, the average age of Colorado’s school facilities is 40 years old. Most recently, schools have taken ‘heat days’ caused by the lack of functioning air conditioning. This bill will help schools save money on energy bills by increasing the efficiency of systems and will improve indoor air quality and temperature for students and staff.

“Colorado’s students and staff deserve to have HVAC systems that keep schools a comfortable temperature to work and learn,” said District 22 Senator Jessie Danielson. “By connecting schools to qualified contractors, this bill helps Colorado meet the moment and get the most out of the federal funding available to our school districts so we can say goodbye to heat days.”

