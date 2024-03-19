Bill advances to cover Iowa special education funding

Iowa’s State Senate passed an updated version of changes to the state’s Area Education Agencies.

The Senate moved ahead with its proposal and amended a bill that passed the House. Special education service funding would be done completely through Area Education Agencies in the upcoming school year if these changes pass. That coverage would drop down to 10% from Area Education Agencies next year.

The bill now moves back to the House for debate.

