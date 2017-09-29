Bilbao midfielder Iker Muniain tears ligament in right knee

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014 file photo, Athletic Bilbao's Iker Muniain, top, jumps over his fellow teammates after his team scored against SSC Napoli during their Champions League playoff second leg soccer match, at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain. Athletic Bilbao said Friday Sept. 29, 2017, that midfielder Iker Muniain has torn a ligament in his right knee and will require surgery. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao says midfielder Iker Muniain has torn a ligament in his right knee and will require surgery.

Muniain tore a ligament in his other knee in April 2015, knocking him out of competition for nearly a year.

The Spanish club announced his new injury on Friday, a day after Muniain was carried off the field during Bilbao's 1-0 loss to Ukrainian team FC Zarya in the Europa League.

Now 24, Muniain broke the record for the youngest player to score in the Spanish league in 2009 when he was 16. He is a key playmaker for Bilbao.