Bikers, walkers beware: Big beehive forms on Fort Myers Beach bridge

Bees like to build their hives in all sorts of places.

Trees and bushes are popular spots. And so are various places around a house, like under the roof. Every now and then bees can get a little more creative. At least this is what we are hearing from the Town of Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday (May 28).

Here's what came in a press release to the News-Press inbox today:

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has been notified of a beehive on the Matanzas Pass Bridge. We have contacted the Florida Department of Transportation in regard to the issue. Please use caution while walking or biking over the bridge.

A bee hive has appeared on the Matanzas Pass Bridge to Fort Myers Beach. Cyclists and people walking over the bridge should steer clear of the buzzing bees until the Florida Department of Transportation can remove the hive.

Yes. There are bees buzzing on the bridge to Fort Myers Beach. The message from Fort Myers Beach officials?

Bee-careful.

"We have contacted FDOT (Florida Department of Transportation), as the bridge is their property," said Town of Fort Myers Beach spokesperson Nicole Berzin. "We have also contacted Councell Farms, a bee removal company that is used by Lee County and FDOT."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no timeline for the removal of the bees. Also, it is unknown what type of bee has built the big hive.

"We are hoping to have the issue resolved as soon as possible," Brezin said. "Until it is resolved, we urge pedestrians and bicyclists to use caution while crossing the bridge."

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Beehive cause for concern on Fort Myers Beach bridge