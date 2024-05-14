Bikers ticketed during Spring Bike Rally in Myrtle Beach. What laws are they violating?

Motorcyclists here for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally appear to be getting a hard lesson on traffic laws in the Myrtle Beach area.

Bikers have posted on the Myrtle Beach Bike Rally 2024 Facebook page that they have received tickets for revving their engines while driving along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

They also have said they have seen more police this year, especially on Highway 17, adding that it appears that police have been stricter when issuing citations.

Myrtle Beach ordinances prohibit excessive noise, including noise created by loud music, revving engines and spinning tires.Violating the ordinance is a misdemeanor and could include a fine of up to $500 or 30 days in jail.

Horry County bans motorcycle burnouts and excessive engine revving and acceleration. It also requires engines to have mufflers.

It is unclear how many citations have been written to bikers by Myrtle Beach Police since the bike rally began on May 10, 2024. But officers have been writing a number of traffic tickets in the last three days based on Myrtle Beach Police’s daily bulletin, which records arrests and citations. The rally will run through May 19, 2024.

“We encourage our community and visitors to abide by the traffic laws,” Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said by text.

Many of the bikers tend to congregate in the Murrells Inlet area, but motorcyclists can be seen up and down the Grand Strand, including in the City of Myrtle Beach.

Other motorcycle laws to know are that South Carolina requires helmets and goggles for motorcycle and moped operators and passengers under the age of 21. In addition, no more than two motorcycles may park in a single public space in Myrtle Beach, and both vehicles must pay for parking.

It’s also illegal to race in Myrtle Beach or drive your bike on the beach, marsh or sidewalk.

Excessive honking for reasons other than a danger warning is also prohibited in Horry County and Myrtle Beach. County quiet hours are from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., so drivers must turn down music and hold off on shouting during that period.