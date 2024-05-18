Bikers With a Mission honor 100 years of KC charity with 100-mile ride

MISSION, Kan. — Under the shadow of the City Union Mission early Saturday morning in Mission, Kansas, a song rings out as the roar of motorcycles rolls in.

From 1990 to 2021, Bikers With a Mission held a 100-mile bike ride designed to raise money for the City Union Mission — an organization founded 100 years ago that continues to help Kansas City’s homeless population and provide them with food, beds, safety and ministry.

Now, after a three-year COVID-19 pause, Bikers With a Mission returned for the City Union Mission’s 100th anniversary, and spectacularly, more than 100 motorcyclists joined the ride to honor the mission’s century-long commitment to service.

“It’s one thing to say how I’m going to help you and pray for him, but it’s another thing to give them food and shelter and things like that,” Robert Kaps, a rider with Bikers With a Mission, said. “That’s what the mission does. And that’s why it impacts so many people.”

In 33 years, Bikers With a Mission has raised over $800,000 for the people and programs of City Union Mission.

According to the City Union Mission, it doesn’t receive government support and is not a United Way agency. Instead, it depends on “the gifts of God’s people – individuals, churches, groups, foundations and businesses who have a heart for the poor and homeless in Kansas City and want to partner with us in our ministry.”

A century ago, Rev. David Bulkley and his wife created the City Union Mission from a heart-driven and spontaneous idea.

According to its CEO, Terry Megli, Rev. Bulkley had just returned from serving as a chaplain in World War I when “he went to his wife and said ‘I want to move into Skid Row. I want to be right down where the help is really needed.'”

The couple started providing meals to the poor and leased a building between two brothels in what is now known as the West Bottoms in downtown Kansas City.

As the years passed, one of the owners of the two brothels, Annie Chambers, became a Christian through her friendship with the Bulkleys. She later donated the building to the organization giving it a new life and purpose.

By the 1930s, City Union Mission was providing shelter with their meals, and now in 2024, thousands of people have found hope and help within the doors of their organization.

“The need is great and continues,” said Grand Marshall Dan Doty for Bikers With a Mission. “Jesus said the poor will always be with you. We are finding that to be true.”

Doty dedicated 43 years of his life to the mission and served as its CEO for more than 30 years. He believes Bikers With a Mission can help continue the century-long tradition of service far into the future with the community’s help.

“Bikers have a heart for people,” Doty said. “They really do.”

For more information about the City Union Mission and all the ways you can help, go to cityunionmission.org. If you want to learn more about Bikers With a Mission, click here.

