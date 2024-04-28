Biker killed in Lancaster County wreck with Jeep: Troopers

SPRINGDALE, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after a crash between a motorcycle and SUV, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials say just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, a 2017 Jeep SUV driving south on Highway 200 struck a 2023 Kawasaki Motorcycle driving north on Highway 200 when the motorcycle tried to make a turn onto Airport Road.

This happened about three miles south of Lancaster in Springdale. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash and has been identified by the Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Christian Tyler Lisenby of Lancaster.

The incident is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

