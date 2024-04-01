Biker dies after collision with car on Snake Pass

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car on a major road in north Derbyshire.

The crash happened on the A57 Snake Pass, near Glossop, at about 11:20 BST on Sunday.

Police said a man riding a blue Suzuki motorbike was killed, while the driver of a Kia Picanto also involved in the incident was not seriously injured.

Officers closed the road between Hurst Road, Glossop, and the junction with Ladybower Reservoir until 20:40 BST.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.