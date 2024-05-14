A biker was caught on video driving on Erie High track. School police are looking into it

As it undergoes a $5.1 million makeover, Erie High School's Biletnikoff Field has local sports fans buzzing about its new look.

But the field has also generated the type of buzz that the Erie School District would rather do without.

The unwanted buzz — or, more accurately, the unwanted buzz-like noise — arrived at the Biletnikoff Field at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

That's when a minibike zipped around the field's running track at a high rate of speed. It passed at least one walker.

A witness captured the incident on video and gave the Erie Times-New permission to use the footage.

The Erie School District said its police force is looking into an incident in which a minibike circled the Erie High track at Biletnikoff Field at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The track is in its final stages of renovations.

"It happens four or five times a week that they go on the track," said the witness, whom the Erie Times-News granted anonymity.

The Erie School District's police force is investigating, Neal Brokman, the district's assistant superintendent for operations, said on Monday. He said the area near the track is outfitted with security cameras.

Are minibikes illegal in Erie?

Minibikes have also been seen — and heard — recently in the neighborhoods near Erie High.

The city of Erie prohibits the operation of minibikes on city streets and other areas.

Minibikes, go-carts, dirt bikes and similar vehicles are classified as recreational motor vehicles under the city's Code of Ordinances. The code bars the operation of recreational motor vehicles "on any City-owned and/or controlled property located in residential and transitional use districts, including public school grounds, park property, playgrounds and recreational areas."

The code allows violators to be fined up to $300 and jailed up to 90 days for each offense.

Turnstiles to be installed to stop unwanted guests

Brokman said the biker likely got on the track through an opening in the newly installed ornamental fencing that surrounds Biletnikoff Field, which is along Peach Street in the back of Erie High, at 3325 Cherry St. Brokman said contractors are scheduled to install turnstiles in the opening, a measure that he said is designed to prevent trespassing.

The public will still be allowed to use the track for walking once the turnstiles are installed, Brokman said. He said the district is working on a schedule for public use.

The schedule will not include time for minibikes.

"We want the public to use it, but in a good way," Brokman said. "Not like this."

Biletnikoff Field transformed in districtwide effort

The Biletnikoff Field track is asphalt, for now. As part of the massive renovations, contractors this summer will install the track's rubber surface, Brokman said. The new track is all-weather and regulation-size, unlike the old track.

Artificial turf went in at Biletnikoff Field months ago, along with bleachers. The renovations have transformed the facility, named after Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, who starred in the late 1950s and early 1960s at Erie Technical Memorial High School, a predecessor to Erie High.

What was once a tired-looking grass field and a rundown non-regulation running track have been turned into a state-of-the art venue. Erie High Royals teams will practice and play games there, though major contests will still be held at the newly renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium next to Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy on State Street, the district's other high school.

The renovations to Biletnikoff Field and Veterans Stadium are part of the 10,000-students Erie School District's multiyear, multimillion-dollar initiative to revamp its buildings and other facilities.

The project — in the words of Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito — is designed to make district properties "warm, safe and dry" after years of neglect due to budget woes.

The renovated Biletnikoff Field is "something that students at Erie High deserve," Brokman said.

Minibikes excluded.

