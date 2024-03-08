Bike Week weather: Will sunshine rule on event's closing weekend in Daytona Beach?

As the clock ticks down toward Sunday’s official closing day of the 83rd Annual Bike Week in Daytona Beach, there’s still time to experience some of the event’s must-do activities:

One of Bike Week’s most popular rituals will unfold on Friday when the annual Burning Bike ceremony returns to the Fastlane Campground at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand.

The event revolves around a 75-foot handmade wooden motorcycle adorned with messages to departed loved ones to be sent skyward when the bike is ceremoniously burned. This year's burn party is slated for 5 p.m., Friday.

A rider rolls past the palms that line the twisting High Bridge Road along the scenic Ormond Loop on Thursday as Bike Week rolls toward its closing weekend in Daytona Beach.

It’s free for campground residents, $10 at the gate for others.

At Daytona International Speedway, the Daytona 200, hosted by MotoAmerica, will unfold starting at 1:10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It features the high-powered machines on both the Speedway’s famed high banks as well as the infield road course.

For ticket information, visit daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Of course, there’s also time for more people-watching on Main Street or a relaxing trek along the scenic Ormond Loop.

What’s the weather for closing weekend? Here’s the latest daily extended forecast, updated on Friday, from the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

What’s the Bike Week weather forecast for Daytona Beach?

It’s going to get hot, but then it’s going to cool down a bit.

Near record high temperatures are forecast Saturday with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and heat indices in the lower 90s, according to a hazardous weather advisory issued on Friday by the NWS for East Central Florida, including Daytona Beach.

A stronger cold front is expected to move through the area on Sunday, accompanied by a slight chance for thunderstorms.

Here’s the daily extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 and nighttime low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 and nighttime low around 65. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, mainly after 1 a.m.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 and nighttime low around 52. West wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bike Week weather forecast for closing weekend in Daytona Beach