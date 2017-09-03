Bike of the Week: R50/3 Bavarian Bobber

German-based Titan Motorcycles delivers a less than traditional BMW build, forgoing the bells and whistles in lieu of old-school simplicity and minimalism.

Photographs of some motorcycles can pretty much tell the whole story. Titan Motorcycle’s Bavarian Bobber is not one of those motorcycles. Despite it being built around a 70-year-old machine and maintaining the appearance of one that’s even older, the bobbed R50/3 conceals a suite of trick modern amenities without falling out of line with the build’s old-school cohesive visual theme. The high-quality of the construction, materials, and craftsmanship are all immediately noticeable, however some of the bike’s unseen elements are equally impressive if not more so.

The eight-part bolted frame was born out of a tireless effort in which the folks at Titan spent weeks studying wheelbases, axle loads, and steering head angles before landing on a 1956 R50 as the build’s backbone. The rear suspenders were tossed-out in favor of a hardtail conversion, and the opposite end of the bobbed Beemer was fitted with a 9° Rake Kit courtesy of AME Choppers. Handmade fork claddings – courtesy of Blechmann – furthers the custom’s vintage flavor. The power plant and transmission were borrowed from an R75/7, and the frame had to be tinkered with in order to house the new cardan driveshaft. The R75/7 engine was bored out with a Siebenrock Big Bore Kit to 1070cc, (from 745cc) resulting in a cool 70hp which isn’t bad for an engine from that era.

Like the majority of customs, the tank and seat make up a substantial portion of the bike’s character. It seems that the artisans at Titan's shop are well aware of this as they genuinely went above and beyond when crafting the saddle and fuel-cell on the Bavarian Bobber. A 4.5-gallon channeled droptank featuring alloy panels and leather pads was hand-crafted in-house by the Titan team. A blue-candy clear-coat adorns the rim of the tank, along with “classic BMW” white and blue pin striping which is also found on the bobber's large fenders. Titan out-sourced the saddle’s creation to Greece-based Autostop - a renowned leather specialist that designs and produces leather interiors for Ford, Chrysler, and Toyota.

