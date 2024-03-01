Bike Week opening day weather: What's the extended forecast for Daytona Beach?

It’s opening day for Bike Week 2024 in Daytona Beach.

There will be thousands of motorcycles and the people who love them along Main Street, the traditional ground-zero hub of the 10-day event, now in its 83rd year.

Motorcycles cruise Main Street at night on the opening weekend of last year's Bike Week. This year's event runs March 1-10 in Daytona Beach and throughout Central Florida.

What kind of weather will greet them? And what’s the outlook for the remainder of the event?

Here’s the latest extended Daytona Beach forecast from the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

What’s the Bike Week weather forecast for Daytona Beach?

Here’s this week’s extended daily forecast, as of Friday, from the NWS:

Friday: A 20% chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 75 and nighttime low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Rain chances increase to 40% at night, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 75 and nighttime low around 61. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch; higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 and nighttime low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 and nighttime low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 and nighttime low around 63. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night.

Wednesday: A 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 76 and nighttime low around 62. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Rain chance drops to 40% at night.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers under partly sunny skies, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

(It’s worth noting that AccuWeather’s extended forecast for Daytona Beach occasionally calls for a higher daily rain chances through the same time period: 49% on Friday; 40% on Saturday; 80% on Sunday; 16% on Monday; 25% on Tuesday; 86% on Wednesday; and 40% on Thursday.)

Daytona Beach weather radar

What happens at Daytona Bike Week?

The 83rd annual event runs from March 1-10 in Daytona Beach and throughout Central Florida.

The celebration is powered by an array of vendors offering everything from custom sunglasses to exhaust systems, live music and opportunities to cruise everywhere from jam-packed city streets to scenic rural roads.

Motorcycle riders travel the Ormond Loop during Bike Week 2023.

Visit officialbikeweek.com for information.

Daytona Bike Week events

Cruise Main Street: Although the event has expanded its footprint over the years, Main Street remains bucket-list worthy, especially for first-timers. Expect it to be packed elbow-to-elbow and tailpipe-to-tailpipe with motorcycles, onlookers, street vendors, bands and unusual characters from the Main Street bridge to State Road A1A.

Shop the Swap: Need a part or accessory? A complete engine? Check out the thousands of items for sale or trade at the annual Daytona Bike Week Swap Meet, a fixture for 45 years in the expansive grounds at 1471 Tomoka Farms Road, just south of the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market.

Rally in DeLand: Be sure to check out the annual DeLand Bike Rally, which features thousands of motorcycles along Woodland Boulevard. There’s a midway with motorcycle-related merchandise, as well as music, beer and food. Past events also have included a group biker wedding ceremony. This year’s rally unfolds from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2.

Visit mainstreetdeland.org for details.

Ride the Ormond Loop: This famed 23-mile stretch from Birthplace of Speed Park to the Tomoka River basin is known for its lush canopies of live oaks and breathtaking ocean, river and marsh views. The trek, part of a larger 30-mile-plus double loop, takes riders past an assortment of oceanfront beach parks along State Road A1A, as well as North Peninsula State Park, Highbridge Park, Bulow Creek State Park and the Fairchild Oak, Tomoka State Park, Tomoka Outpost and the Ormond Beach Historical Society.

Bike Week at Daytona International Speedway

Throughout the event, Daytona International Speedway will host a mammoth motorcycle marketplace in the parking lots in front of the track along International Speedway Boulevard.

The free event features high-end manufacturer displays, top-of-the-line gear from Hot Leathers, free test rides on Progressive Demo Road, Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley and more.

Speed will be the name of the game at the 2024 Daytona Supercross at 7 p.m. March 2 at Daytona International Speedway. The course is regarded as the most demanding of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season.

Tickets range from $55-$69 at daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

On Bike Week’s closing weekend, the Daytona 200, hosted by MotoAmerica, will unfold March 7-9 (times TBD) at the Speedway. The race features the high-powered machines on both the Speedway’s famed high banks as well as the infield road course.

Two-day ticket packages are $59, with three-day packages available for $79 at daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

In addition to the 200, the Speedway also will host the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Championship, The Twins Cup Championship and the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship during Bike Week.

Visit daytonainternationalspeedway.com for details.

Where can I get more Bike Week information?

Visit officialbikeweek.com for a full listing of events.

