Bike and pedestrian trail will connect Fort Myers Beach and Bonita Springs

The Lee County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to design a mixed-use trail stretching from Big Hickory Pass Bridge to Big Carlos Pass Bridge.

When finished, the trail will connect Fort Myers Beach to Bonita Springs.

What to know: Fort Myers Beach to Bonita Springs mixed-used pathway

The 12-foot wide, mixed-use trail will stretch 3.25 miles along Estero Boulevard.

The project will use state funds through the FDOT budget and the Florida Shared-Use Non-motorized (SUN) Trail Program.

What is the SUN Trail Program?

The SUN Trail Program was established in 2015 and receives an annual allocation of funding from the redistribution of new vehicle tag revenues. The goal of the program is to develop a statewide system of interconnected paved trails for pedestrian, bicyclist, and other non-motorized vehicle use.

What's next for the new mixed-use trail?

The vote to approve the trail is the first step in a multi-step process including design and construction. Lee County expects design to begin by the end of 2024. However, an official timeline is yet to be established.

The Tuesday vote formalized the acceptance of a grant, received by the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), for the design of the trail. A county spokesperson stated in an email that the Lee County MPO has identified the SUN Trail as a top priority for an alternative way of transportation to cars and other motorized vehicles.

Lee County is also working to replace the three Hickory bridges, including the Big Hickory Pass Bridge, the Big Carlos Pass Bridge and the New Pass Bridge. The Department of Transportation has received a $6 million state grant and an additional $2 million federal grant to move forward with the project. The bridge replacement plan will now incorporate the proposed SUN Trail.

Ellessandra Taormino is a reporting intern at the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. Reach her at Ellessandra.Taormino@naplesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers Beach to Bonita Springs walking, biking trail in the works