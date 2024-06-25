Bigot destroys LGBTQ pride flags in West Village park outside Stonewall Inn

A bigot destroyed 15 rainbow flags in the West Village park across the street from the Stonewall Inn — one of two acts of vandalism targeting the historic site during pride month, police said Tuesday.

Christopher Park is the home of the Stonewall National Monument, which marks the location’s significance as the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement.

Police on Tuesday released images of the man wanted for destroying the flags in the park on Christopher St. and W. 4th St. about 8 p.m. Saturday in the hopes someone recognizes him.

The vandalism happened eight days before New York City caps off pride month with the NYC Pride March set for this Sunday.

The suspect is described as white with a slim build and long brown hair. He wore a blue sleeveless T-shirt, neck scarf, dark sweatpants and black-and-blue sneakers.

A week earlier, someone else entered the park, broke several flags and stole “3/4 of the flags around the perimeter of the park,” City Councilman Erik Bottcher (D-New York) said. “Anyone who thinks this will intimidate our community is badly mistaken,” Bottcher said.

The suspect in the June 13 theft is described as Black and was wearing a gray sweater and carrying a black bookbag. Cops have released surveillance footage of that suspect as well.

Both incidents are being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.