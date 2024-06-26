Biglerville woman charged with crashing into building and attempting to set it on fire

A Biglerville woman is facing multiple charges after police allege she repeatedly crashed into an Adams County apartment building and attempted to set the building on fire, court documents reveal.

Michelle Lopez, 44, of Biglerville, has been charged with a felony count of causing a catastrophe, misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and a summary charge of operating a vehicle following suspension of registration.

The charges stem from a Friday, June 21, 2024 incident in which Pennsylvania State Police were called to an apartment building in the 100 block of North Main Street in Biglerville for a report of a woman driving her vehicle into the building and attempting to set it on fire.

When police arrived, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by police, they made contact with an occupant who stated that Lopez had "consumed several beers," then got into her vehicle, drove away from the apartment, turned around, then drove her vehicle into the building.

After striking the building, the witness said, Lopez reversed her car away, then struck the building a second time, the affidavit states.

Upon striking the building a second time, Lopez hid the vehicle behind the building, the witness told police.

After hiding the car, a second witness told police that they saw Lopez return to the front of the building, where she began to light envelopes on fire with a lighter in the doorway to the building, the affidavit states.

In that doorway, police would later find seven envelopes with "fresh burn marks" on them, according to the affidavit.

Lopez then fled the scene on foot, witnesses told police.

When state police arrived, they began canvassing the area for Lopez, the affidavit states. After several minutes of searching, a bystander spotted Lopez running back towards the apartment building.

Troopers approached Lopez, who was standing in the doorway of her apartment, and asked to speak with her. Upon being asked to speak with officers, Lopez fled back into the apartment, where officers had to use "substantial force" to overcome her resistance to arrest her.

During the arrest, police detected a "strong odor of alcohol" coming from Lopez, the affidavit states.

Lopez refused to consent to a blood draw, leading police to obtain a search warrant for blood testing.

Lopez was arraigned on the charges and released on nonmonetary bail.

A preliminary hearing for Lopez is set for July 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Biglerville woman charged with crashing into building, lighting fire