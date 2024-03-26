How the biggest winner from the Madison County mega solar farm could be local schools

Local schools may be one of the biggest financial winners of one of the nation's largest solar farms that is set to come to Madison County.

Some local school districts are expecting a total of $3.5 million annually after state regulators approved one of the country's biggest solar farms last Thursday. The Madison County project, named the Oak Run Solar Farm, covers 6,050 acres, is partially owned by Bill Gates, and was approved despite vociferous opposition from local officials, The Dispatch previously reported.

While a construction start date is uncertain, Savion, the company behind the project, has said it could begin as soon as 2025.

Madison County districts expecting an influx of cash

Jonathan Alder Local Schools, which is located in Madison and Franklin Counties, is expected to receive more than $3 million per year from the project from payment in lieu of taxes, according to Madison County Auditor Jennifer Hunter.

A Jonathan Alder statement said the district planned to "effectively manage potential annual revenue from the project to support future renovations, facility projects and operations." The district had a nearly $31-million operating budget in 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

"This funding source is significant and would benefit all students and staff within the district," the Jonathan Alder district statement said.

London City Schools Superintendent Lou Kramer said the district expects $500,000 annually in revenue from the project, which it planned to reinvest in facilities.

"It's significant to us," Kramer said of the cash inflow for a district with an operating budget of $24 million.

London superintendent sees academic potential in large solar farm

Beyond the extra cash< Kramer said, are the more important potential academic applications of the project that excites him.

"(The project) could have a positive influence on our school district, not just the revenues, but the potential to look at the other things like higher ed involvement, internships, research projects, field trips, those types of things," Kramer said.

Savion has promised to turn Oak Run into the largest "agrivoltaic" program in the country, meaning the company will plant crops and graze livestock in the rows of the solar panels and around the perimeter of the project, The Dispatch previously reported. In the first year of operation, Oak Run must graze at least 1,000 sheep and grow crops on 2,000 acres. Within eight years of operation, at least 70% of the farmable project area, or at least 4,000 acres, must include agrivoltaics.

Kramer said the agrivoltaic program can also help to preserve the agricultural heritage of Madison County, which opponents of the proposal said was being weakened by the loss of useful agricultural land. He pointed to a lack of local higher education opportunities and said the project could drive higher education institutions like Ohio State University to establish a larger presence in the county than it has already.

"I also see it as an opportunity to continue to develop along the same lines, that agricultural heritage just in a different way," Kramer said. "You have the opportunity here to place Madison County on this really on the cutting edge, and being able to retain its agriculture identity."

