Biggest threat from Trump guilty verdict is lack of trust in common knowledge | Letters

Many on the right believe that former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict is the destruction of the rule of law, while many on the left believe the rule of law is being upheld with a jury trial.

Perhaps the greatest threat to our society is a lack of trust in common knowledge. Each of us needs to examine if we are seeking truth or seeking to defend our group. It's not possible to do both.

Terry Hansen, Milwaukee

System bent over backwards for Trump yet he claims to be victim

The parade of people who should be able to separate politics from the rule of law proclaiming former President Donald Trump a victim of the justice system is getting quite threadbare.

A grand jury of Trump’s peers indicted him on 34 felony counts, and a trial jury of his peers convicted him on 34 felony counts (“Trump Guilty.” May 31).

The justice system itself was bending over backwards for Trump. No other defendant in any other courtroom in America was treated with the same kid gloves as Judge Juan Merchan treated him as a defendant. The justice system gave Trump benefits of a doubt that no other defendant in America gets, yet he still claims to be a victim.

Trump’s apologists also claim Michael Cohen was only out for retribution without referencing the mountains of physical evidence and the corroborating testimony from credible witnesses that convicted Trump. Yet no one is claiming that the former president didn’t do what he was convicted of, only that it shouldn’t matter.

Nevertheless, now that his criminal trial is over, I’m very curious to hear Trump’s positions on Social Security, health care, abortion, immigration, and in particular, rampant crime. Let’s get on with the campaigning.

Gary Lyons, Kenosha

Ethical Republicans took stand against Nixon. Where are they today?

I am amazed that 12 jurors found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts (“Trump Guilty,” May 31).

Twelve jurors listened to the evidence presented and found him guilty. The system worked contrary to Trump's many supporters saying otherwise.

I remember Watergate and how the ethical Republicans took a stand against Nixon and his crimes forcing him to resign. Only to have those same Republicans today.

Rose Larkin, Nashotah

