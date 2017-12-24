The biggest sports upsets of 2017

It didn’t take long for it to become clear that 2017 would give sports fans plenty of memorable matchups.

In the first major championship of the year, Clemson won their national title rematch against Alabama with a last-second touchdown before 2017 was even 10 days old.

About a month later, the New England Patriots pulled off the most epic comeback in Super Bowl history by erasing a 28-3 deficit to sink the Atlanta Falcons. While the result of a Patriots win wasn’t considered an upset heading into the game, Atlanta had a 99.7 percent chance of winning the game late in the third quarter when they were up by 25 points, according to ESPN odds.

It was a tough ask for the rest of the sports landscape to live up to those thrilling matchups that helped bring in 2017, but several underdog squads proved to be up to the task. A college football team recorded the largest point-spread upset in the sport’s history. A college basketball program claimed their first-ever victory over a top-25 ranked team -- on the road, no less. And those same Patriots were unexpectedly humbled in front of their home fans in their first game as defending champions.

