Biggest native plant sale in Minnesota returns to Carlton County

Mar. 15—CARLTON — The Carlton County Soil and Water Conservation District's annual native plant and seed mix sale aims to foster pollinator habitat and healthy ecosystems by landscaping with native species.

The native plant kit sale has become a statewide and even out-of-state phenomenon, with people coming as far as Ely and Iowa to pick up the kits, making it the biggest native plant sale in Minnesota for the past four years, according to Alyssa Bloss, conservation specialist with Carlton SWCD. However, the kits are best suited for the woodlands of Northeastern Minnesota.

"It's basically helping landowners entirely convert small areas of lawn or unused areas in their properties to pollinator pockets, pollinator meadows, rain gardens," Bloss said.

The SWCD is accepting orders for native plant kits through June 14 at

carltonswcd.org/native-plant-sale.

When the orders are processed, the SWCD will distribute them during its annual pollinator sale June 18 at the Carlton County Transportation Department building.

Native plant kits usually cover around 150 square feet and vary based on individual landowners' needs and preferences. People can choose from kits that use native plants to create rain gardens, stabilize shorelines and even fend off deer, while others work to attract songbirds, bees and monarch butterflies.

"Anywhere in our landscape, you can usually incorporate native plants," Bloss said.

Though establishing a pollinator garden may seem daunting, Bloss said those who do so are essentially guaranteed success because the plants established have evolved specifically to thrive in the region.

Bloss said they can "withstand pretty much anything Mother Nature throws at them."

"So if you do it right, you're pretty much guaranteed a successful project," she said.

The SWCD also works with local landowners every step of the way to help them establish pollinator gardens. The SWCD will discuss goals and timeframes, conduct a site visit, and use tools like aerial imagery, soil maps and historical data to develop a plan and establish a garden. Once it is complete, they will provide a document that acts as a blueprint about maintaining the garden.

There is grant funding to establish pollinator gardens through the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources through the Lawn to Legumes program. Funding is competitive, but those interested can apply for up to $400 in funding to establish pollinator habitat by applying at

BlueThumb.org.

Applications are open through May 15 and will be awarded in the fall.

"It's the first time that we've seen a grant that really is equitable and inclusive for any resident within Minnesota," said Erin Loeffler, an ecological science conservationist with BWSR who co-leads Lawn to Legumes, "so anybody can apply for that funding."

Kathy Rahkola, a master gardener from the University of Minnesota Extension, wanted to create a better environment for native pollinators, so she used the SWCD to establish pollinator gardens at the Esko Community Garden.

"I still have my tulips and my daffodils and my dahlias that also do treat our pollinators," Rahkola said. "But the native plants, I really enjoy that because I'll go out to the community garden and it's just abuzz with different bees. And they are easier to take care of."

Conventional grass lawns and conventional landscapes aren't great habitats, nor do they do much to benefit soil health, Bloss said. Native plants by contrast extend far beyond benefiting pollinators. They offer deep root systems that get down to 15 feet deep, which captures stormwater runoff, prevent erosion and foster healthy soil. Because they are naturally adapted to the environment, they also require fewer natural resources to maintain.

"Tulips, they're pretty," Bloss said. "It's kind of what we grew up with, but they really don't do much for soil health. They don't do much for pollinators. They just look nice. You know, whereas these native plants, they are supposed to be here. They originated here and they're like warriors. I mean, they can withstand anything."

Pollinators in Minnesota continue to face multiple threats, such as the loss of habitat, pesticides, pathogens, parasites and climate change, according to the 2023 Minnesota State Agency Pollinator Annual Report conducted by the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board.

Ann Gustafson, a sixth-grade science teacher at Cloquet Middle School, used the SWCD to plant a pollinator garden outside Cloquet Middle School with her students so they could better understand the fragility of the ecosystem.

"If we want to continue to survive as a human species it's kind of important that we take care of the animals that help take care of us," Gustafson said.