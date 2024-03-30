Biggest, most unique, and accessible playgrounds in North Jersey to check out this spring

Are you and your kids getting bored of playing at the same local park every day after school? Lucky for you, there are a ton of big, unique, and accessible playgrounds scattered around North Jersey.

Plus, with warm weather on the way there are plenty of upcoming opportunities for you and your tot to check out some new playground spots.

Here are some of the biggest and most unique playgrounds in North Jersey, many of which are wheelchair accessible.

Essex County Regatta Playground, West Orange

Nestled within the South Mountain Recreation Complex is the Essex County Regatta Playground. The main structure of the playground designed to be a pirate ship. The main ship is surrounded by other structures including a climbing area, swing set and more. In addition, it is a fully fenced in playground area, according to reviews on Yelp.

It is also a great place to make a day out of with your family as it is located on the shore of the Orange Reservoir with paddle boating available seasonally. The complex features a picnic area, Safari Mini Golf, McCloone's Boathouse Restaurant, and the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo.

Dundee Island Park, Passaic

Dundee Island Park was completed in 2019 and features a large, fenced in playground and spray park as well as restroom and concession facilities, soccer fields, a river walk, a community garden and more.

The large, colorful play area features multiple slides, climbing areas, and large structures, as well as benches for the parents. Its bright greens and blues are supposed to represent the nature that surrounds the play area and immerse visitors into the surrounding environment.

Community Playground, Montville

The Community Playground of Montville is dubbed by NJ Playgrounds as one of the largest in Morris County.

With tons of different structures to check out around the massive play area, there is something for everyone from tall tube slides for the older kids, to imaginative play areas for younger kids, climbing, monkey bars, and more.

The playground also features a wheelchair accessible swing as well as ramps onto some of the play structures.

Van Saun County Park, Paramus

Van Saun County Park in Paramus has multiple large playground structures with slides, climbing areas, swings, a sandbox and more. One of the play structures is wheelchair accessible with ramps to each level and a handicap swing, according to NJ Playgrounds.

Van Saun County Park is another great place to spend a day as, in addition to the play structures, there are splash pads, pony rides, a carousel, a train ride, and access to the Bergen County Zoo.

Central Park of Morris County All-Access Playground, Parsippany

The playground at the Central Park of Morris County in Parsippany is accessible for all children. Sponsored by the New York Jets, the playground is specifically designed so all children can play together. The playground features swings, slides, and tunnels.

In addition to the playground, the park has multiple turf fields, softball and baseball fields, volleyball courts, a dog park, and more.

Castle Park, Chatham

Your kids can feel like kings and queens at the Castle Park playground in Chatham. The play area is complete with big and small castle-themed structures, a swing set, a rope climbing structure, and more.

Haworth Memorial Park, Haworth

The playground area at Haworth Memorial Park is also commonly referred to as Castle Park.

The large play structure provides numerous climbing opportunities which are a bit better suited for older kids, according to NJ Playgrounds. It has multiple slides, swings, a zip line, and more. The play area is partially fenced in and there are bathrooms nearby.

Watsessing Park's all-access playground, Bloomfield

The all-access playground at Watsessing Park opened in 2019. It was built with special-needs children of all kinds in mind.

The play structures have wide landings and subtle ramps so children in wheelchairs can enjoy the space with their friends and other kids. The colorful playground is quite large with numerous ramps, swings, climbing areas, and more for all kids to enjoy.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Playgrounds in North Jersey to visit for some spring fun