Biggest Corporations Falling Short on Climate Goals

The world’s biggest and richest businesses are falling short on work to cut emissions, a new report finds.

“There still is a concerning lack of commitment and urgency from too many companies,” said Frederic Hans of the NewClimate Institute, the group behind the report. To have a shot at limiting warming to 1.5 degrees C, the world needs to cut emissions by 43 percent by the end of this decade. But an analysis of 51 corporate giants finds that firms are aiming to cut emissions by only 30 percent on average by the end of the decade.

That’s because, while most companies are focused on cleaning up their own operations, many are doing too little to curb the impact of their suppliers. H&M, for example, aims to slash emissions from its retail stores, but it has no plans to stop sourcing clothes from factories that burn coal. Food giant Nestlé aims to cut emissions from its factories in half, but it’s doing little to curb the impact of the farms that supply its ingredients.

Looking ahead, companies need to zero out their emissions by mid-century, but many long-term climate plans are lacking in credibility. Power companies Iberdrola, ENGIE, and Duke Energy are planning to phase out coal, but none has concrete plans to shutter its gas-fired power plants. Similarly, carmakers Stellantis, Toyota, and Volkswagen are all aiming to ramp up sales of electric vehicles, but not one has set a date for ending the sale of conventional cars.

One bright spot, the report finds, is that companies are moving away from the use of carbon offsets, which allow firms to assert, rather dubiously, that they are carbon neutral. Authors write, “Only a minority of the companies assessed currently claim that their businesses or specific products are carbon neutral.”

ALSO ON YALE E360

Nations Are Undercounting Emissions, Putting UN Goals at Risk